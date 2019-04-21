Novanta (NOVT) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NOVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Novanta from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.49. Novanta has a 12-month low of $55.68 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.51 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $405,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,951,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,861,000 after purchasing an additional 785,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,861,000 after purchasing an additional 785,554 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,762,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,556,000 after purchasing an additional 398,663 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $15,912,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,273,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

