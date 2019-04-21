Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,136 Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Prothena worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 7,725.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Prothena by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.77 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.53. Prothena Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 16,297.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

