Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLBK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 151.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director James F. Dent sold 1,000 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $28,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John M. Suit II purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $35,503.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,185 shares of company stock valued at $142,757. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLBK opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.59. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 22.08%. Analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

