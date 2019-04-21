Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.37% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 155,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $29.85 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $306.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

