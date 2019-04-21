Northern Trust Corp Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.47% of Camping World worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Camping World by 1,706.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Camping World by 156,866.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.80 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 29,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $357,053.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 99,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $1,314,977.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 185,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,215. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.71. Camping World Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $982.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.80 million. Camping World had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 135.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

