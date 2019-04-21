Northern Trust Corp Acquires 77,588 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,811,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,125,000 after purchasing an additional 689,764 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 48.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 661,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,080,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 257,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,843,000 after purchasing an additional 257,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,524,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,457 shares in the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of WMC stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 683.24 and a current ratio of 683.24. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.38.
In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, insider Dennis Joseph Mcnamara purchased 3,446 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $35,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,809.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
