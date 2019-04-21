Norman G. Wilbur Sells 7,659 Shares of Security National Financial Corp (SNFCA) Stock

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Director Norman G. Wilbur sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $38,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $37,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of -0.09. Security National Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Security National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its position in Security National Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 418,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54,519 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

