Norinchukin Bank The Has $32.50 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,478 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,594,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063,435 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,385.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,195,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 14,856,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,359,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after buying an additional 10,858,432 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9,165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,226,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,029,000 after buying an additional 2,202,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,707,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,551,000 after buying an additional 1,574,495 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $75.77 and a 52 week high of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $114.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 439.07%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,248,436.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,272 shares of company stock worth $3,286,290. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.48.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

