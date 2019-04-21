Norges Bank Takes Position in Avista Corp (AVA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 594,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,267,000. Norges Bank owned 0.91% of Avista at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,585,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,161,000 after buying an additional 371,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avista by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after buying an additional 282,593 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,804,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVA opened at $41.80 on Friday. Avista Corp has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $372.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $771,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,093,406.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $59,405.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,050.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,250. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

