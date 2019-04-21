Norges Bank Invests $25.90 Million in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) Stock

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 337,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,896,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.05% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

