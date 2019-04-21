Norges Bank Invests $24.85 Million in Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 631,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,850,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.61% of Syneos Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,589.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,040,000 after buying an additional 1,241,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $56.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $355,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNH. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

