Norges Bank Buys Shares of 558,008 International Speedway Corp (ISCA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 558,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,474,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.29% of International Speedway at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway in the 4th quarter valued at $11,728,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of International Speedway by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of International Speedway in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of International Speedway by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of International Speedway by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of International Speedway stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. International Speedway Corp has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million. International Speedway had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Speedway Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from International Speedway’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. International Speedway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

