Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,860,689 SolarWinds Corp (SWI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,860,689 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,733,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.60% of SolarWinds as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. SolarWinds Corp has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.68.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

