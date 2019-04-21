Norbord (OSB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Norbord alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSB. ValuEngine cut Norbord from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Norbord from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. CIBC cut Norbord from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Norbord from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Norbord from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.81. Norbord has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.00 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norbord will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norbord by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,177,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,619,000 after buying an additional 469,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the fourth quarter valued at $37,815,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norbord by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,265,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,984,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norbord by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,984,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norbord by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 725,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norbord (OSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.