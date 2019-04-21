Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.73 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UDR worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $655,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of UDR by 4.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $975,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 195,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 91.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. UDR had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,120.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 50,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 495,761 shares in the company, valued at $22,140,686.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,289 shares of company stock worth $5,586,476. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

