Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,054,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,993,000 after buying an additional 3,013,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,010,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,519,000 after buying an additional 432,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,604,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,420,000 after buying an additional 286,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $146,362,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,151,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,832,000 after buying an additional 696,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “market-perform” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

