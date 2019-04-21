Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 629.2% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter valued at $1,948,000. BTIM Corp. increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,314,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.3% in the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $14,298,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,286,582.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,600 shares of company stock worth $28,628,076. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $154.38 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

