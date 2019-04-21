NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NGL opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.21%. Research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 4,199.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 39.3% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.