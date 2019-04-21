NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 85,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,255,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 25,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $21,396,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $189.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $155.06 and a 1-year high of $195.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

