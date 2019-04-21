NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.08.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $21,396,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $189.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $155.06 and a one year high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

