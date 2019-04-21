NEXT (NXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,200 at Royal Bank of Canada

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,700 ($74.48) to GBX 6,200 ($81.01) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,399.09 ($70.55).

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 5,774 ($75.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.24. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,224 ($81.33).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $55.00. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

In related news, insider Tristia Harrison acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,086 ($66.46) per share, with a total value of £50,860 ($66,457.60). Also, insider Amanda James acquired 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,895 ($63.96) per share, with a total value of £49,586.35 ($64,793.35).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

