NEXT Hits Market Cap of $7.94 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. NEXT has a market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00012484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.01438623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00147377 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002722 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001881 BTC.

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 1,973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,088,194 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

