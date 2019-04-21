Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Nexa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank cut Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nexa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.19 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.5255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 4.99%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.29%.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

