New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 214.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The business had revenue of $118.47 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

