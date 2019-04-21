New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Stake Raised by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 120.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Nomura started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 995,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,423,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRZ opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.10. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.42 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 57.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

