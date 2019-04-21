New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 983.9% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 10,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 30,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $296,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other Essex Property Trust news, CFO Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $341,000.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.56, for a total value of $874,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,184 shares of company stock worth $4,904,753. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $278.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $226.22 and a 1 year high of $294.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/new-mexico-educational-retirement-board-trims-stake-in-essex-property-trust-inc-ess.html.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.