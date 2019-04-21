New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Genuine Parts (GPC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,659,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $105.45 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $86.89 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

