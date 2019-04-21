Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Holdings Lowered by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,463,144,000 after acquiring an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 6.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Netflix by 112.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $360.35 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.46, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.15.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 444 shares in the company, valued at $159,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,907 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,040.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,381 shares of company stock worth $64,721,327 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

