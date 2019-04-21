Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.84. Netflix posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $7.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.15.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 67,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total value of $22,285,040.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,040.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $123,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,381 shares of company stock worth $64,721,327 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Netflix by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Netflix by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.35. 8,353,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,931,220. Netflix has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $423.21. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.46, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

