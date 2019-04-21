NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NetApp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NetApp by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,975,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $177,559,000 after acquiring an additional 769,122 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in NetApp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 584,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,227,000 after acquiring an additional 77,411 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 20,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $1,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 744 shares in the company, valued at $47,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 5,050 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $333,350.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,229.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 60.32%. NetApp’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

