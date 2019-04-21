Neblio Price Reaches $1.63 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Neblio has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $23.32 million and approximately $399,257.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00030920 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00049009 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00051250 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00037283 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00161870 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00044226 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,052,627 coins and its circulating supply is 14,331,148 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

