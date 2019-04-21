nDEX Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One nDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a total market cap of $54,572.00 and approximately $7,681.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, nDEX has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get nDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00454807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.01068226 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00199562 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001556 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000130 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,857,657,251 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

