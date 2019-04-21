Navistar International Corp (NAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Navistar International reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAV. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Navistar International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,821,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NAV traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 275,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.26. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $44.34.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

