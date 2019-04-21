National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 382.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.51). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

