National Bank Financial Weighs in on OceanaGold Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$242.28 million during the quarter.
OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$3.13 and a twelve month high of C$5.01.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
