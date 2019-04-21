National Bank Financial Weighs in on OceanaGold Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$242.28 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.40 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins raised shares of OceanaGold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.13.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$3.13 and a twelve month high of C$5.01.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

