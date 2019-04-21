National Bank Financial Raises Maverix Metals (MMX) Price Target to C$3.15

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$3.10 to C$3.15 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.70 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

MMX opened at C$2.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $579.51 million and a PE ratio of 269.00. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$1.33 and a one year high of C$2.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 27 streams and royalties on development projects or producing mines in the Americas and Australia, as well as in Mexico.

