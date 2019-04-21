National Bank Financial Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (CHP.UN) Price Target to C$14.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.71.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$13.81 on Wednesday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.59 and a one year high of C$14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 753 properties totaling 66.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

