National Bank Financial Boosts Ero Copper (ERO) Price Target to C$18.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.82.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$17.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -446.50. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$7.23 and a 1 year high of C$17.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$112.48 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.05999997099346 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

