National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Franco Nevada in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Franco Nevada had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Franco Nevada stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

