Natera (NTRA) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51). Natera had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 790.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,192 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $214,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 23,356 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $479,031.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,045,486.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,313 shares of company stock worth $7,132,873 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,390 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,706,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,612,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,493,000 after buying an additional 808,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,493,000 after buying an additional 808,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 33.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,679,000 after buying an additional 698,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.