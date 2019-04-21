NAM COIN (NAM) Trading Up 15.7% This Week

NAM COIN (CURRENCY:NAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One NAM COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $18.94 and $20.33. NAM COIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $425.00 worth of NAM COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NAM COIN has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $603.32 or 0.11411377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000986 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00022821 BTC.

About NAM COIN

NAM COIN is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. NAM COIN’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins. The official website for NAM COIN is namchain.net . NAM COIN’s official Twitter account is @inc_nam

NAM COIN Coin Trading

NAM COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $33.94, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAM COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAM COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAM COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

