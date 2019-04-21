Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Myokardia by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,995,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,328,000 after acquiring an additional 740,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myokardia by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,995,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,328,000 after acquiring an additional 740,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Myokardia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,861,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG lifted its stake in Myokardia by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 877,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after acquiring an additional 367,266 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myokardia by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 4,168,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $157,000,736.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $70,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $47.36 on Friday. Myokardia Inc has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 201.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

