Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $316,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,307,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,247,509,000 after acquiring an additional 378,149 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,083,400,000 after acquiring an additional 266,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,858,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $915,601,000 after acquiring an additional 181,259 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.90. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nomura started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.46.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

