MustangCoin Price Tops $0.0184 on Major Exchanges (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One MustangCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, MustangCoin has traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar. MustangCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,574.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000125 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MustangCoin Coin Profile

MST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz . MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

MustangCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MustangCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

