Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Takes $28,000 Position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 42,466 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 12.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%.

GIFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Gulf Island Fabrication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

