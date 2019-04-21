Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires Shares of 5,810 Era Group Inc (ERA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Era Group by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Era Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Era Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Era Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Era Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 322,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ERA opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Era Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

