MSD (MSD) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

MSD (CURRENCY:MSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. MSD has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $24,001.00 worth of MSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MSD has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.42 or 0.11475773 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000995 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00022366 BTC.

MSD Profile

MSD is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. MSD’s total supply is 6,088,400,259 coins. The Reddit community for MSD is /r/msdcommunity . The official website for MSD is mymsdspace.com . MSD’s official Twitter account is @msdcommunity

MSD Coin Trading

MSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

