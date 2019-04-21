Movado Group (MOV) & Firstime Design (FTDL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) and Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Movado Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Movado Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Firstime Design shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Movado Group and Firstime Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movado Group 9.07% 13.27% 9.14% Firstime Design -0.93% -2.88% -1.60%

Dividends

Movado Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Firstime Design does not pay a dividend. Movado Group pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movado Group and Firstime Design’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movado Group $679.57 million 1.11 $61.62 million $2.67 12.27 Firstime Design $14.21 million 0.41 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Movado Group has higher revenue and earnings than Firstime Design.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Movado Group and Firstime Design, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movado Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Firstime Design 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Movado Group has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firstime Design has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Movado Group beats Firstime Design on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc. designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names. It also provides after-sales and shipping service. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated 40 retail outlet locations. Its customers include jewelry store chains, department stores, independent regional jewelers, licensors' retail stores, and a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group, Inc. in 1996. Movado Group, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is based in Paramus, New Jersey.

Firstime Design Company Profile

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes home goods and other sleep environment products in the United States. It provides clocks, headboards, tables, lamps, armoires, and folding beds. It sells its products through various retailers, as well as through a network of e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as The Middleton Doll Company. FirsTime Design Limited is based in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

