Movado Group, Inc (MOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Movado Group.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

NYSE MOV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. 164,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,174. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $752.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.15. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $53.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $689,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,455.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 26,023 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,162,000 after acquiring an additional 154,931 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.