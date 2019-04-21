Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Motorcar Parts of America’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $36,057.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,911,000 after acquiring an additional 72,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 63.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

